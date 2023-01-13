Supreme Court Interrupters Receive 5 Mos. Probation

By Katie Buehler (January 13, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- Three female protestors who disrupted U.S. Supreme Court arguments in protest of the court's controversial Dobbs abortion decision last term pleaded guilty Friday to related charges in D.C. federal court and were sentenced to probation for roughly five months until the end of the high court's current term....

