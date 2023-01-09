Lewis Brisbois, Weil Guide $335M Cancer Biotech SPAC Deal

By Renee Hickman (January 9, 2023, 5:58 PM EST) -- Clinical-stage biotechnology company Calidi Biotherapeutics and special-purpose acquisition company First Light announced on Monday that they entered into a merger agreement to create a public company worth $335 million focused on developing cancer therapies, in a deal driven by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS