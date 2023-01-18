Employment Group Of The Year: Lieff Cabraser

By Beverly Banks (January 18, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP has advocated for thousands of clients in workers' rights disputes, winning a $118 million gender bias settlement against Google and $11.5 million in a race bias case against Kaiser Permanente, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Employment Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS