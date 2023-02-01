Trials Group Of The Year: Paul Weiss

By Elliot Weld (February 1, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP secured a $26 million civil verdict for people injured by extremist groups at the infamous 2017 "Unite the Right" rally, and utilized an unusual strategy to get a turnaround win for a former hedge fund CEO, solidifying a spot in Law360's 2022 Trial Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS