Dennis Kucinich Libel Suit Target Wants To Be Anonymous

By Eric Heisig (January 9, 2023, 5:41 PM EST) -- An unidentified man being sued by Dennis Kucinich — the former Cleveland mayor, congressman and Democratic presidential candidate — wants to shield his identity from public view as he addresses libel allegations over a website that said Kucinich hired a purported child rapist to collect signatures during his recent failed mayoral campaign....

