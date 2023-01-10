Ex-Girardi Keese CFO Stays Jailed As Judge Cites Flight Risk

By Gina Kim (January 9, 2023, 10:12 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday ordered Girardi Keese's former Chief Financial Officer Christopher K. Kamon to remain jailed on a wire fraud charge, finding him to be a flight risk and rejecting as "not nearly adequate" a proposed bail package that included his new $2.4 million Bahamas home and properties belonging to a friend and relatives....

