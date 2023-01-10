Pot Co. Owner Pushes Back On Bid To Nix Contract Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (January 10, 2023, 4:57 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles cannabis entrepreneur has asked a California state judge to reject efforts to send into arbitration her lawsuit that claims a "predatory management company" pressured her into an unfair contract by giving her little time to read the contract before a filing deadline....

