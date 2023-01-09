Ex-Philly Union Leader's Embezzlement Trial Delayed To April

By P.J. D'Annunzio (January 9, 2023, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the embezzlement prosecution of former International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 98 's business manager John Dougherty decided on Monday to postpone the trial — originally set for the end of this month — to late April, so that the union leader's new lawyers can get caught up in the case....

