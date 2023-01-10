Firm Must Produce Privilege Log In Fraudulent Loan Deal Suit

By Christine DeRosa (January 10, 2023, 3:15 PM EST) -- A Connecticut-based attorney and his law firm must produce requested communications between himself and his client and an updated privilege log as it relates to a fraudulent loan scheme that cost a company a $2.7 million deposit, a federal judge has ruled....

