4th Circ. Revives Cop's Suit Over Taser Training Accident

By Mike Curley (January 9, 2023, 6:04 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday revived a Virginia Beach police officer's suit against Taser-maker Axon Enterprise Inc. and a training instructor stemming from a training session in which the officer was hit in the eye, finding that he can pursue a general negligence claim....

