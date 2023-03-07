Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Covington

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (March 7, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP represented Major League Soccer in a groundbreaking 10-year media rights agreement with Apple, and advised FIFA on aspects of bringing the 2026 men's World Cup to North America for the first time in more than 30 years, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Sports & Betting Groups of the Year....

