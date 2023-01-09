IRS Launches New YouTube Videos To Help Tribes With Taxes

By Joyce Hanson (January 9, 2023, 8:11 PM EST) -- The IRS' office of Indian Tribal Governments said it has created three new YouTube videos that can help ITG customers search for online resources available from the IRS, avoid employment tax penalties and know who to phone for information....

