International Trade Group Of The Year: Akin Gump

By Jennifer Doherty (February 1, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- The international trade team at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP scored major victories in a rocky regulatory environment in 2022, including wins for U.S. industry groups and Chinese companies navigating tightening export controls, crackdowns in the Xinjiang region and solar cell investigations, earning them a spot among Law360's 2022 International Trade Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS