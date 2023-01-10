Tyson Appealing NY Price Gouging Subpoena Ruling

By Matthew Perlman (January 10, 2023, 6:39 PM EST) -- Tyson Foods has asked a New York state court to pause a bid by the state attorney general to force the company into handing over information for a probe of potential price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic as it appeals a ruling that refused to block the enforcer's subpoena....

