International Trade Group Of The Year: Morris Manning

By Alyssa Aquino (January 30, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Morris Manning & Martin LLP convinced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to unwind a positive Enforce and Protect Act ruling against an aluminum producer and prevented steep tariffs on French rubber from going into effect, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 International Trade Groups of the Year....

