Hospitality Group Of The Year: Cadwalader

By Allison Grande (January 25, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has played a vital role in helping to reshape an industry hit hard by the pandemic, including through its recent representation of lenders in both a $1.5 billion acquisition financing for CorePoint Lodging and a nearly $1.2 billion acquisition financing of 111 WoodSpring Suites properties, earning it a place among Law360's 2022 Hospitality Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS