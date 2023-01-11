Alaska Can Defend Pollution Suit Against EPA

By Lauren Berg (January 11, 2023, 6:51 PM EST) -- Alaska can intervene in a suit accusing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to address chronic air pollution in Fairbanks, a Seattle federal judge has ruled, after the state claimed environmentalists' efforts to influence its air pollution plan could cause it to incur sanctions and lose its regulatory discretion....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS