Sports & Betting Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Ryan Boysen (March 8, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP handled a slew of headline-grabbing cases last year, securing an early win in what's sure to be a blockbuster standoff between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, defeating a proposed class action targeting online sportsbook FanDuel and facilitating several big deals, earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 Sports Groups of the Year....

