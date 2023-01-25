Benefits Group of the Year: Cohen Milstein

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 25, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC finalized several multimillion-dollar settlements in federal benefits lawsuits last year and defeated an Illinois casino's bid to escape a suit from workers alleging mismanagement of their employee stock ownership plan, earning the firm a repeat selection as one of Law360's 2022 Benefits Groups of the Year....

