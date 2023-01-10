Norfolk Tells Court It Can't Hear CSX's Injunctive Relief Bid

By Nadia Dreid (January 10, 2023, 7:52 PM EST) -- Now that CSX Transportation Inc.'s damages claims have been tossed as time-barred, Norfolk Southern Railway Co. wants a Virginia federal court to do away with the rest of the suit accusing it of using its majority stake in a jointly owned small railroad company to block CSX from accessing it....

