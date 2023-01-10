Ohio's Virus-Era Booze Law Went Too Far, State Justices Hear

By Eric Heisig (January 10, 2023, 5:17 PM EST) -- A shuttered Ohio bar on Tuesday urged the state Supreme Court to rule that officials violated the constitution by barring liquor sales after 10 p.m. in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that the move ran afoul of the separation of powers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS