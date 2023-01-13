No Need To Wait For Justices To End Title 42, Experts Say

By Britain Eakin (January 13, 2023, 9:18 PM EST) -- The Biden administration should use the formal rulemaking process and seek public input to end the use of Title 42 to rapidly expel migrants and not wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in, an American Civil Liberties Union attorney said Friday....

