Wash. Appeals Court Hears Dispute In Tunnel Machine Claim

By Greg Lamm (January 10, 2023, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Washington appellate panel on Tuesday considered whether a jury should be told that the contractor for a highway tunnel project committed spoliation of a critical piece of evidence in a disputed insurance claim, with one judge questioning if it even mattered since there was another theory of causation that would be covered by the insurance policy....

