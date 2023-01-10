Justices Mull Limits Of Union Conduct In Strike Damage Suit

By Tim Ryan (January 10, 2023, 8:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court struggled Tuesday with how to draw lines in a high profile case over when employers can sue unions over property damage tied to strikes, but several justices appeared intrigued by a Biden administration proposal that would send the case back to state court....

