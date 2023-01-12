Insurer's Swept Funds Suit Against Bank Largely Survives

By Aaron Keller (January 11, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- An insurance company that says it was left on the hook for a construction contractor's multimillion-dollar debts can move forward with most of its claims against a bank that allegedly swept $1.5 million from the contractor's account to settle a separate beef, a Florida federal judge has ruled....

