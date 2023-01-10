Voyager's $1B Binance Sale Approved After FTX Deal Failed

By Vince Sullivan (January 10, 2023, 9:51 PM EST) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital Holdings received court approval Tuesday in New York for a $1 billion sale of digital assets to crypto exchange Binance US that will migrate most customer holdings to the purchaser's platform following the termination of a prior deal with FTX US....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS