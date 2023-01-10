11th Circ. Sends Riot Law Question To Fla. Supreme Court

By Carolina Bolado (January 10, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday asked the Florida Supreme Court for help with the appeal of an injunction blocking Florida's new riot statute, saying the state's high court needs to interpret the new definition of "riot" before the federal court can determine its constitutionality....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS