Hospitality Group Of The Year: Paul Hastings

By Joyce Hanson (January 27, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Paul Hastings LLP guided Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust when the public REIT, formed in Singapore, filed a complicated Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware involving the sale of 14 hotels to various bidders for $515 million, placing the law firm among Law360's 2022 Hospitality Groups of the Year....

