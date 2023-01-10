9th Circ. Sides With Wozniak In Feud Over Bootcamp Idea

By Andrew Karpan (January 10, 2023, 8:43 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday decided to sign off on Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak's win against an IT professor who claimed Wozniak broke oral agreements and copyright laws by purportedly ripping off the professor's idea for a Woz-branded programming boot camp....

