NM Hospital Patients Get Initial OK For Data Breach Deal

By Allison Grande (January 11, 2023, 10:46 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge has tentatively signed off on a proposed class action deal to compensate nearly 200,000 patients impacted by a cyberattack at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services up to $4,000 each for their lost time and out-of-pocket expenses stemming from the incident. ...

