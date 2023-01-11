ITC Judge Rules That Apple Watch Infringes Masimo Patent

By Ryan Davis (January 10, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge on Tuesday found that the Apple Watch infringes a patent on technology for measuring oxygen in the blood owned by medical technology company Masimo Corp. although she cleared Apple Inc. of infringing four other Masimo patents....

