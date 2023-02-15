Compliance Group Of The Year: Morrison Foerster

By Sarah Jarvis (February 15, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Morrison Foerster LLP provided sanctions counsel to the Ukrainian government after Russia's invasion last year and advised on the first quantum computing transaction reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2022 Compliance Groups of the Year....

