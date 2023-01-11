Art Owners Denied Appeal Chance Over 18th-Century Painting

By Joanne Faulkner (January 11, 2023, 4:07 PM GMT) -- A London court refused permission on Wednesday for a family of aristocrats to appeal his finding that they were not negligently advised after an art dealer sold their 18th-century painting by a French artist for a fraction of the price it made when it was resold a few months later....

