Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Art Owners Denied Appeal Chance Over 18th-Century Painting

By Joanne Faulkner (January 11, 2023, 4:07 PM GMT) -- A London court refused permission on Wednesday for a family of aristocrats to appeal his finding that they were not negligently advised after an art dealer sold their 18th-century painting by a French artist for a fraction of the price it made when it was resold a few months later....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!