Feds Draw 4th Circ. Judge's Ire Over Defense Atty Conviction

By Hayley Fowler (January 11, 2023, 7:58 PM EST) -- A heated debate played out at the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday over a Maryland defense attorney's bid to overturn his money laundering conviction connected to a drug-dealing client, with the chief judge accusing a federal prosecutor of potentially treading on the Sixth Amendment right to counsel....

