Enviros Challenge Bid To Keep Calif. Nuclear Plant Running

By Tom Lotshaw (January 12, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- Environmental groups are asking the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to deny Pacific Gas & Electric Co.'s requests for licensing actions to keep its Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant operating on California's coast beyond scheduled shutdown dates in 2024 and 2025....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS