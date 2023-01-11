5th Circ. Backs Exxon's Win In Ex-Trainee's Race Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (January 11, 2023, 6:58 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel said a trial judge erred by concluding a Black would-be Exxon worker's allegations of inadequate training couldn't sustain his race bias suit but backed the company's victory because the trainee had received opportunities on par with those afforded to a white colleague....

