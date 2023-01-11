6th Circ. Rejects Farms' Challenge To Arbitration Awards

By Jennifer Mandato (January 11, 2023, 9:57 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday refused to revive two farms' petitions to nullify arbitration awards granted to their insurers in coverage disputes over damaged crops, determining that both farms sought the incorrect legal path and that even if following the correct proceedings their claims would still be untimely....

