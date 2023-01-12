Retired NY Judges Blast Justice LaSalle's Critics On The Left

By Tracey Read (January 12, 2023, 4:13 PM EST) -- Ahead of a confirmation hearing next week before the Senate Judiciary Committee, nine retired New York judges have banded together to support Gov. Kathy Hochul's choice of Presiding Second Appellate Division Justice Hector LaSalle to be the next chief judge of the state Court of Appeals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS