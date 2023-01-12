US Trustee Skewers Third-Party Releases In Kabbage Ch. 11

By Aaron Keller (January 12, 2023, 7:56 PM EST) -- A judge should rubbish financial services provider Kabbage Inc.'s "meaningless and deficient" Chapter 11 bankruptcy disclosure statement because third-party releases embedded in the document could leave many creditors out in the dark, the U.S. Trustee's Office in Delaware said on Wednesday....

