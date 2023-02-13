Transportation Group Of The Year: Mayer Brown

By Linda Chiem (February 13, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Mayer Brown LLP helped General Motors LLC defeat a product defect action, notched a win for Alphabet Inc.'s autonomous vehicle unit Waymo LLC in a trade secrets battle and blocked a discriminatory truck-tolling program in Rhode Island, landing the firm a spot among Law360's Transportation Groups of the Year....

