International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Sidley

By Joyce Hanson (February 15, 2023, 2:03 PM EST) -- Sidley Austin LLP successfully represented a Singaporean offshore marine services company in a widely watched investment treaty arbitration after Mexico seized its vessels, showcasing the law firm's ability to deliver victories in high-profile investor-state cases and earning it a spot among Law360's 2022 International Arbitration Groups of the Year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS