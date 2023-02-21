Gov't Contracts Group Of The Year: Wiley

By Daniel Wilson (February 21, 2023, 2:02 PM EST) -- Wiley Rein LLP's recent successes in both protesting and defending multiple government contracts worth more than $1 billion, including securing a client's place on a $22.3 billion U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs information technology contract, have earned the firm a spot as one of Law360's 2022 Government Contracts Groups of the Year....

