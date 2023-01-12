Biotech Tricida Hits Ch. 11 In Del. With $350M Debt, Sale Plans

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 12, 2023, 10:23 AM EST) -- Tricida Inc., a San Francisco-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on treating chronic kidney disease, filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on Thursday, with roughly $350 million in debt and a restructuring plan in place to sell its assets after a prepetition effort to find a buyer failed....

