Payment Co. Dodges Ex-Employee's Age Bias, Retaliation Suit

By Patrick Hoff (January 12, 2023, 2:07 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based payment processor doesn't have to face a former employee's suit claiming she was passed over for a position because she was over 40 and then fired for complaining, as a federal judge ruled she didn't show the company was motivated by bias....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS