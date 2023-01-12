Bain Capital Invests $400M In Biorefinery Co. EcoCeres

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 12, 2023, 2:19 PM EST) -- Bain Capital Private Equity announced Thursday it has invested $400 million in EcoCeres Inc., an Asia-based biorefinery company focused on research and development, which will be used to grow its international business and advance renewable energy technologies....

