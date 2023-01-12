Covington Case To Test SEC's 'Hubris' As Cyber Enforcer

By Ben Kochman (January 12, 2023, 8:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid to force Covington & Burling LLP to reveal clients affected by a 2020 cyberattack — which one ex-federal prosecutor called "hubris" — will test the limits of the agency's efforts to carve itself a growing role as a watchdog on cybersecurity issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS