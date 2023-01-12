Calif. Court Won't Seize $381K In Pot Co. Severance Suit

By Mike Curley (January 12, 2023, 4:10 PM EST) -- A California state judge has denied a former sales representative's bid to seize nearly $381,000 from cannabis company Advanced Nutrients Inc. as part of a suit alleging the company failed to pay him that amount in severance and bonuses, saying he had failed to show he was likely to succeed on his claims....

