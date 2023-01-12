No Redo For RJ Reynolds After $95M Vape Patent Verdict

By Hayley Fowler (January 12, 2023, 6:34 PM EST) -- R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. on Thursday lost a bid for a new trial in a vape patent case that sacked it a $95 million judgment, despite a North Carolina federal judge finding that opposing counsel had stepped out of line during cross-examination of an expert witness in front of the jury....

