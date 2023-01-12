11th Circ. Urged To Keep Fla. Bias Training Law On Ice

By Grace Elletson (January 12, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- A group of businesses urged the Eleventh Circuit to keep in place a lower court order blocking part of Florida's so-called Stop WOKE Act that prevents employers from endorsing sex- and race-based ideas in worker trainings, arguing that the law is unconstitutional....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS