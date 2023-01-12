5 Things To Know About The SEC's Covington Breach Probe

By Hannah Albarazi (January 12, 2023, 9:35 PM EST) -- Covington & Burling LLP's refusal to hand over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a list of 298 clients affected by a 2020 cyberattack calls into question the limits of confidential attorney-client relationships and the regulator's investigatory powers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS